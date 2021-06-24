The fires occurred in the Garthamlock and Craigend areas of the city over the past three days and mainly targeted vehicles in the areas in the early hours.

All five fires were extinguished by the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service and no one was injured as a result.

However, police suspect that the Glasgow fire-raising incidents may be linked and have increased police presence in the targeted areas as a result.

On Tuesday, June, 22, around 1am, police received a report of a fire having been set at the front door to a property on Cumbusdoon Road, Glasgow.

Around twenty minutes later, a blue Nissan Note car was set alight at the rear of Otterswick Place.

This was closely followed by two further fires set to a white Fiat panel van and a white Vauxhall Combo van, which were nearby at the rear of properties on Porchester Street.

Two days later on Thursday, June 24 police received reports of red Vauxhall Vectra vehicle set on fire around 1.20am on Mossvale Walk.

Police Scotland has said enquiries into all five incidents – and investigations into whether or not there are any links between them – are ongoing.Detective Constable Grant Watson of Shettleston CID said: “These incidents of wilful fireraising have been completely reckless and I want to make it clear that this type of behaviour will not be tolerated in our communities.“Thankfully no one was injured in these incidents but setting deliberate fires is highly dangerous and we are doing everything we can to find those responsible.“I’d also like to reassure the public that there will be an increased police presence in the area to carry out investigations to tackle this problem and prevent any further instances occurring.“If you have any information, or if you may have seen anything or maybe have dashcam footage or private CCTV footage of any of the incidents please contact police as soon as possible.”

Police are asking anyone with any information Anyone to contact them on 101 quoting reference number 0191 of June 22.

