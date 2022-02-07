The first recovery took place at around 10am on Friday, February 4, when officers from Greater Glasgow’s Serious and Organised Crime Disruption Unit stopped a Volkswagen Scirocco on Wallace Street, Glasgow.

A four-figure sum of money, some cocaine and suspected MDMA were recovered from the vehicle.

They then searched a property on Wallace Street and found more cocaine, MDMA, heroin and mixing agent. Everything discovered was estimated to have a street value of around £83,350.

Two men aged 18 and 25 were arrested and charged in connection. They were then released and are due to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court at a later date.

Later on Friday, at around 6.35pm, police stopped another vehicle on the same street after receiving intelligence.

Following this three properties were searched in North Dryburgh Road, Wishaw, Strathclyde Street, Dalmarnock and Kilbirnie Street, Glasgow.

Officers discovered heroin, cocaine and herbal cannabis with an estimated street value of £37,000. They also found a four-figure sum of cash.

A 37-year-old man was arrested and was due to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court today, Monday, February 7.

Police Scotland is still working to establish if these incidents are linked.

Detective Inspector Craig McPhail, said: “This was significant recovery and as a result of both searches, we have taken an estimate of over £120,000 worth of drugs off the streets.

"Serious organised crime and drug misuse brings nothing but misery to our local communities.

“I want to reassure the public that Police Scotland will continue to use every tool and tactic at our disposal to disrupt the activities of those involved in serious organised crime.

“We will also do all that we can to stop these illegal substances from causing harm on our streets.

“Our work often relies on the support of the public, so if you have any information or concerns about serious organised crime or drug misuse, do not hesitate to contact Police Scotland on 101 or report this anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

