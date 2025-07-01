The schoolboy was allegedly assaulted after two teens caused a ‘disturbance’ at a McDonald’s.

A schoolboy was left concussed after being attacked outside a fast-food restaurant in Glasgow.

On Thursday, May 29, a teenage boy and girl caused a ‘disturbance’ inside McDonald’ on Crow Road in the West End.

At around 5.15pm, the pair then left the building. However, after they left, the teenage boy allegedly kicked a 10-year-old boy who was sitting on the pavement outside.

The boy was then taken to hospital where it was discovered he had concussion bruising to his face.

The suspect is being described as white male, who looks to be in his teens, and is around 5ft10.\

He is said to be of slim build and has fair hair with a fringe.

The boy was seen to be wearing a black ‘outdoor’ style raincoat with a grey top underneath, green cargo trousers and black trainers.

Constable Heather Buchanan, of Partick Police Station, said: “Unfortunately, despite numerous enquiries, checking CCTV in the restaurant and from the street, and speaking to local businesses and residents in the area, the youth involved has not been identified.

“If you recognise the suspect’s description or have any information that may assist officers with their enquiries, please call police via 101 and quote incident number 2834 of Thursday, May 29.