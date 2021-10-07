Glasgow crash: Man arrested after pedestrian killed in two-car collision

The incident happened yesterday morning at around 8.45 am, when police were called to a two vehicle road crash in Eglinton Street near to Cook Street.

One of the cars, a Toyota Yaris, left the road and struck the woman who was walking on the footpath. She died at the scene.

The driver of the Toyota Yaris and the other vehicle involved were not injured.

A 35-year-old man has arrested in connection with the incident.

Sergeant Kenny Malaney, Greater Glasgow Road Policing Unit, said: “Our condolences are with the family of the lady who has died.

"Enquiries into the crash are continuing.

"Anyone with information, including any relevant dash-cam footage from the street at the time of the crash, can call officers at Greater Glasgow Road Policing Unit via 101. Please quote reference number 0626 of 6 October, 2021, when calling.”