Glasgow City Chambers evacuated: Police investigate suspicious package at council building

Police have evacuated part of Glasgow Council’s City Chambers after a suspicious package was discovered.

By Scott McCartney
Monday, 21st February 2022, 4:29 pm
A cordon is in place around the building, on George Square, after a report of the package at around 3.20pm today.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Police received a report of a suspicious package at the City Chambers, George Square, Glasgow around 3.20pm on Monday, 21 February, 2022.

“Officers are in attendance alongside other emergency services and a cordon has been put in place.

“Part of the building has been evacuated as a precaution.

“Enquiries to establish the full circumstances are ongoing.”