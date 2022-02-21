Glasgow City Chambers evacuated: Police investigate suspicious package at council building

Police have evacuated part of the building.

A cordon is in place around the building, on George Square, after a report of the package at around 3.20pm today.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Police received a report of a suspicious package at the City Chambers, George Square, Glasgow around 3.20pm on Monday, 21 February, 2022.

“Officers are in attendance alongside other emergency services and a cordon has been put in place.

“Part of the building has been evacuated as a precaution.