Celtic made the decision to close their Argyle Street store on Saturday amid concerns for staff safety in the knowledge Rangers fans would converge on the city centre to celebrate claiming the Premiership title.

Following Saturday’s vandalism at the Celtic store, a club spokesperson told SunSport: “It is beyond belief that such disgusting vandalism and thuggery has been allowed to happen again. We hope police do all they can to identify those responsible.

“We are glad we took the decision to close the store and ensure the safety and protection of our staff.”

It follows reports of thousands of Rangers fans defying Covid-19 warnings against large gatherings and massed in George Square, setting off fireworks and flares and drinking in the street.

At least three officers were injured – one suffering a serious face wound – while trying to marshal ranks of unruly fans in Glasgow city centre on Saturday evening, and more than 20 people have been arrested so far.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon condemned the “disgraceful scenes” and sectarian chanting among the crowd, adding: “To say I’m utterly disgusted by the Rangers fans who rampaged through the city would be an understatement.”

A Rangers fan was pictured urinating in the doorway of the Celtic store in Glasgow city centre.

Footage on social media showed packs of flag-draped fans attacking each other, and launching traffic cones, plastic bollards and other missiles at lines of riot gear-clad police officers.

Images showed George Square strewn with hundreds of broken bottles, plastic bags and spent flares after crowds were moved out of the area at around 9pm.

Police Scotland described some fans’ behaviour as “disgraceful”.

Chief Superintendent Mark Sutherland, the divisional commander for Greater Glasgow, said in a statement: “Our officers became the focus of the crowd’s attention with missiles and flares being thrown at them.

“Although most of those present dispersed, a number remained and confronted officers with violence and aggression.

“Missiles were thrown and officers came under direct attack as George Square and the surrounding area was cleared.”

Deputy Chief Constable Will Kerr said on Twitter that “many more arrests will follow in the coming weeks”.

