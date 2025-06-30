Officers are appealing for information after a fire.

Detectives are appealing for information after a Glasgow building was ‘deliberately’ set on fire.

Emergency services attended Abercromby Street in Calton after reports of a fire at around 7pm on Sunday.

Fire crews rushed to the scene and later extinguished the blaze.

There were no reported injuries.

Officers are now appealing for information and say that enquiries are ongoing.

Detective constable Stevie Martin said: “Our enquiries are ongoing, and we are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or who has any information which could assist, to contact us.

“I would also ask anyone who was in the area at the time and who has private CCTV or dash-cam footage to get in touch.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 3061 of June 29.