The woman, aged 91, was at home in her flat on Edinburgh Road – near Todd Street – on Wednesday, May 12, when she answered the door to a man wearing a hi-visibility waistcoat at around 5pm.

She let him into her home after he told her that he had been carrying out work in the close and required access to her flat.

While the first man followed her into the flat, distracting her, another man sneaked in and stole the cash.

The bogus workmen then ran off, leaving the elderly woman “badly upset” but not injured.

Police are now warning people to be on alert as the men may attempt to dupe more unsuspecting victims into letting them into their homes by convincing them they are legitimate workmen.

The first person has been described as a white man in his fifties who was wearing dark coloured clothing and the hi-visibility waistcoat on top.

The second suspect was a black man in his twenties who was wearing all black clothing.

Police Officers are gathering CCTV footage from the surrounding area and will review it to try to find any additional information which might help to identify the pair.

Detective Constable Joe Gear said: “I would ask members of the public to be on their guard, clearly these two men are trying to dupe householders into believing they are legitimate workmen.

"Their aim is to con money out of vulnerable people in their own homes. If anyone saw these two men or noticed them hanging around the area, I would urge them to contact us. Any small piece of information could be vital in helping us trace these vile men.”

If you were in the area and recognise the descriptions of the men, or if you have any other information, you should call Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident number 2770 of May 12, 2021. If you have information to report but would like to remain anonymous you should contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

