The incident happened at around 8.20pm on Friday, October 15, on Sauchiehall Street, near the junction with Cambridge Street.

A 20-year-old man was riding his bike when another man approached and assaulted him. Police officers have not released a description of the suspect but are now appealing for information to assist in their investigation.

The young man suffered a serious leg injury in the incident which required hospital treatment. His current condition is unknown.

Officers are now hoping to speak to anyone who was in the area at the time of the assault to establish exactly what happened.

Detective Constable Paul Campbell, of Stewart Street Police Station, said: “I would urge anyone who may have seen what happened before and after this incident to get in touch.

“In particular I am keen to speak to anyone who may have taken footage or photographs of the incident on a mobile phone or who may have dash-cam or private CCTV footage from the area around that time.”

If you have any information on the assault, or if you have any videos or pictures to share with the officers investigating the incident, you should contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident number 3612 of Friday, October 15.

Alternatively, if you have information to share but would like to do so anonymously, you can call the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

