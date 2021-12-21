The assault happened at The Social Bar in Royal Exchange Square in Glasgow on Sunday night at around 10.45pm.

Two women, aged 21 and 22, were at the bar within ‘The Social’ standing next to an unknown woman who then threw a glass at the 21-year-old woman, with the contents of the drink hitting her face.

The glass then smashed and hit a further female aged 20 years, causing an injury to her hand.

The social in Glasgow where the uknown women threw the drink, assaulting women (Photo: Google Maps).

The suspect was last seen turning right from Royal Exchange Square towards Queen Street.

The 20-year-old woman was treated at the Glasgow Royal Infirmary for a hand injury.

The suspect is described as white female, aged in her 30’s, average build with dyed red/burgundy hair. She was wearing black leggings, black top and long black cardigan. She also had a distinctive tattoo sleeve on her left arm.

Detective Constable Paul Campbell at Stewart Street CID said: “This was a totally unprovoked attack which has left a young woman with a serious hand injury.

“There must have been people in the bar area who witnessed this incident or may even have noticed the suspect in the bar prior to the attack taking place and I urge them to contact police immediately.”

“Anyone with information should contact police at Stewart Street Police Office via telephone number quoting incident number 3686 of 19 December 2021. Alternatively calls can be made to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 where anonymity can be maintained.

