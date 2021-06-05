Saracen Street, near to Balmore Road (Photo: Google Maps).

A 45-year-old man was struck with a weapon on Saracen Street, near to Balmore Road, at around 2.30pm on Friday, June 4 in an attempted murder, according to Police Scotland.

Following the incident, the suspect then made off on foot north on Saracen Street, towards Closeburn Street.

The man was taken to Glasgow Royal Infirmary where he remains for treatment.

This suspect is described as white, of slim build and in his late 20s, early 30s.

At the time of the incident the suspect was wearing a black jacket, green shorts, white trainers, black facemask and a Burberry scarf.

Detective Sergeant Gillian Alexander, Maryhill Police Office said: “This was a very violent and targeted attack and therefore we are treating this as attempted murder.

“It is vital that we trace the person responsible and officers have been making door to door enquiries and checking CCTV.

“We would appeal for anyone with any information to get in touch with us. The area was busy at the time of the incident and therefore we know that a number of people would have seen this take place. We urge you to come forward.

“The suspect appeared to be in the company of a woman with dark coloured hair and we would also ask this woman to get in touch with Police.”

Anyone with any information should contact Police via 101, quoting incident number 2043 of Friday, 4 June, 2021.

Alternatively you can contact CRIMESTOPPERS on 0800 555 111 where information can be given in confidence.

