Eight people, including six children, still remain in a critical condition

The three children killed in a deadly knife attack at a dance-themed holiday club in Southport have been named as six-year-old Bebe King, seven-year-old Elsie Dot Stancombe and Alice Dasilva Aguiar, nine.

The families of the girls have paid tribute to the children, with one, Alice’s family, describing their daughter as “our princess”.

A further seven people remain in a critical condition as Taylor Swift responded to the tragedy saying she is “completely in shock”. The dance class at the holiday club was based on the songs of Ms Swift, who is touring the UK.

The performer said the “horror” of the attack was “washing over [me] continuously” and said she was “at a complete loss” how to convey her sympathies to the children’s families.

The family of Bebe King said: "No words can describe the devastation that has hit our family as we try to deal with the loss of our little girl Bebe."

Meanwhile, the family of Alice Dasilva Aguiar said: "Keep smiling and dancing like you love to do our Princess, like we said before to you, you're always our princess and no one would change that. Love from Your Hero Daddy and Mummy."

Carina Aguiar, a relative of Alice, said on social media in her native Portugese: "Princess Alice....In this moment of such pain....It hurts the soul....it hurts the body....it hurts the mind....

"A lump in the throat....you were just an innocent child.....a happy girl....smiling....who had a bright life ahead of her....Which a despicable being took from you...without mercy or pity...without any reason....

"Look after your parents....Who suffer.....Who are desolate...destroyed....look after them....Fly high our little star....I love you."

A 17-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, remains in custody accused of murder and attempted murder following the incident in Hart Street, Southport, on Monday.

In a post on Instagram, Ms Swift wrote: “The horror of yesterday’s attack in Southport is washing over me continuously and I’m just completely in shock. The loss of life and innocence, and the horrendous trauma inflicted on everyone who was there, the families, and first responders.

“These were just little kids at a dance class. I am at a complete loss for how to ever convey my sympathies to these families.”

Eight children were injured in the stabbings, alongside the three who died and two adults who remain in a critical condition after attempting to protect the youngsters. Police have said that, although the motive for the attack is unclear, it is not believed to be terror-related.

Some described the attack as “like a horror movie”. Others spoke of hearing “screaming” and seeing bleeding children running from the incident.

Emergency services said the scene was “horrific” and “chaotic” as they arrived at the children’s club, which was aimed at primary school-aged children.

Police said the suspect, who was born in Cardiff, is from the village of Banks, just outside Southport, and a road in the area was cordoned off by detectives on Monday afternoon.