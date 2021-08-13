Gillian Sturgeon, sister of First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, arrested over incident at Ayrshire house

The sister of First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has been arrested.

Gillian Sturgeon, 46, was arrested on Wednesday in connection with an incident that occurred within a property in Kilwinning on Saturday, August 7.

A 50-year-old man has also been arrested in connection with the incident.

The precise circumstances of the incident are not yet known.

Both Ms Sturgeon and the man have been released and are scheduled to appear at Kilmarnock Sheriff Court at a later date, say police.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “A 50-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection with an incident that took place within a house in Kilwinning on Saturday, 7 August. He was released on an undertaking to appear at Kilmarnock Sheriff Court at a later date. A full report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.

“On Wednesday, 11 August, a 46-year-old woman was arrested and charged following a report made on Tuesday, 10 August regarding an incident that took place within a house in Kilwinning on Saturday, 7 August. She has been released on an undertaking to appear at Kilmarnock Sheriff Court at a later date. A full report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal."

Mother-of-two Gillian Sturgeon made headlines earlier this month after pictures emerged of her on board a train and supposedly flouting Covid restrictions by not wearing a mask.

Ms Sturgeon, however, insisted she had done nothing wrong and had removed her face covering in order to consume a sandwich.

