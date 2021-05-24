George Square: Police release CCTV to help with enquiries into Glasgow assault on the day Rangers won the league

Detectives want to trace a man in connection with a serious assault in Glasgow’s George Square on the day thousands of Rangers fans celebrated the team’s premiership win in the city centre.

By Rachel Mackie
Monday, 24th May 2021, 1:55 pm
Updated Monday, 24th May 2021, 1:56 pm
0

comments

HAVE YOUR SAY

Officers released CCTV images of a man they think can help with their inquiries into the attack, which happened at about 11pm on Saturday, May 15.

He is white, with short, fair hair and a heavy build.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Read More

Read More
This week ‘critical’ for Glasgow in bid to ease restrictions, says Yousaf
George Square: Police release CCTV to help with enquiries into Glasgow assault on the day Rangers won the league.

He was wearing a light grey hooded top, black combat trousers and blue trainers. He was also carrying a white plastic bag.

Detective Constable Leigh-Ann Sutherland, of Helen Street Police Station, said: “There was a large crowd gathered in George Square at the time of this assault and I am appealing to anyone who saw what happened to get in touch.

“The man in the image, or anyone who can help with inquiries, is asked to call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 1055 of Saturday May 15.”

Reporting by PA

A message from the Editor:Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

If you haven't already, please consider supporting our trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription.

 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.