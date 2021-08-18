Neil Anderson and Thomas Guthrie have both been sentenced to 24 years in prison at the High Court in Glasgow.
They were found guilty of the murder of Gary More on Thursday, September 2018.
Mr More, 32, was shot outside his home in Garness Drive, Airdrie.
Emergency services attended, however Gary was pronounced dead at the scene.
Detective Superintendent Andrew Patrick said: “We welcome the sentencing of Neil Anderson and Thomas Guthrie today.
“Gary More was fatally shot outside of his own home in a planned and reckless attack. This investigation has been long and complicated, and although it continues, two people have now been brought to justice.
“We believe that at least one other person was involved in this incident and they can be rest assured that we will do everything we can to also bring them to justice.”
Anyone with any information should contact 101 quoting incident number 3626.