A police spokesperson said: “Following an investigation into an incident which took place yesterday (Saturday, 20 November, 2021) during the match between Dundee United Football Club and Aberdeen Football Club at Tannadice Park in Dundee, a 35-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the assault of an Aberdeen Football Club player.
“The man has been released on undertaking to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court at a later date.”