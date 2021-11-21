In a statement, police have said that, following an investigation into an incident which took place yesterday during the game between Dundee United Football Club and Aberdeen Football Club, a 35-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the assault of a player.

The man is due to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court at a future date.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A police spokesperson said: “Following an investigation into an incident which took place yesterday (Saturday, 20 November, 2021) during the match between Dundee United Football Club and Aberdeen Football Club at Tannadice Park in Dundee, a 35-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the assault of an Aberdeen Football Club player.

Tannadice Park in Dundee. Pic: Google Maps.

“The man has been released on undertaking to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court at a later date.”

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.