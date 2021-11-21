Funso Ojo: Man charged in connection with assault of Aberdeen FC player Funso Ojo at Premiership match in Dundee

A man has been arrested and charged in connection with the alleged assault of Aberdeen FC player Funso Ojo during a Premiership match against Dundee United at Tannadice Park.

By Debbie Clarke
Sunday, 21st November 2021, 5:16 pm

In a statement, police have said that, following an investigation into an incident which took place yesterday during the game between Dundee United Football Club and Aberdeen Football Club, a 35-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the assault of a player.

The man is due to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court at a future date.

Tannadice Park in Dundee. Pic: Google Maps.

“The man has been released on undertaking to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court at a later date.”

