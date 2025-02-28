Fresh investigation ordered into death of woman, 23, abused by partner

Demi Hannaway died following mental and physical abuse by her partner

A new investigation into the death of a woman who was abused by her partner has been ordered by Scotland’s top law officer.

Demi Hannaway, from Airdrie, died in May 2021 following mental and physical abuse by her partner Andrew Brown.

An investigation concluded the 23-year-old killed herself but her parents have called for a re-examination of her death as they dispute it was a result of suicide.

On Friday, Lord Advocate Dorothy Bain KC said the new probe will ensure “every aspect of this tragedy is addressed”.

She said: “I understand the huge loss felt by everyone who loved Demi and their desire to know what happened to her.

“The details of Demi’s passing have been discussed with her parents.

“In recognition of their ongoing concerns, I have instructed a reinvestigation by a team of specialist prosecutors to ensure that every aspect of this tragedy is addressed.

“I greatly valued meeting with Demi’s parents and listened to their perspective.

“We will remain in contact with them and continue to provide updates as the reinvestigation progresses.”

The parents of Demi Hannaway, John Hannaway and Helen Simpson, following their meeting with the Lord Advocate at the Crown Office on Friday | Getty Images

Welcoming the news, Ms Hannaway’s mother Helen Simpson told BBC Scotland News: “We are just overwhelmed at the moment.

“It has been a long fight but finally our daughter’s voice has been heard.”

In January, First Minister John Swinney said he would raise the family’s pleas for a new probe with the Lord Advocate after the case was brought up in Holyrood by Labour MSP Claire Baker.

Ms Hannaway’s family have criticised Police Scotland’s handling of the investigation and have said officers were too quick to conclude she had killed herself.

They lodged a formal complaint against the force, including claims that police took an hour to arrive at her home, that Brown told officers it was “all his fault”, and that there was evidence of a violent struggle in the house.

The family said after police left they found a smashed-up phone with the sim card missing under her bed.

Brown, 33, was sentenced to 43 months in prison after admitting to abusive and threatening behaviour.

Ms Hannaway’s family said they only found out about this abuse following her death.

It was reported last month that the pathologist who examined Ms Hannaway after her sudden death was not told her partner had a history of strangling her.

The Sunday Post quoted Dr John Clark as saying he may have taken “extra care” with her post-mortem examination had police given him this information.

Assistant Chief Constable Steve Johnson said on Friday: “We understand the significant impact Demi’s death continues to have on her family and friends and our thoughts remain very much with them.

“Police Scotland is committed to supporting them with answers to the questions they have around her death.

“This remains an extremely difficult time for the family, but I want to reassure them that officers from our professional standards department are working hard to address their complaints about how the investigation was handled as quickly as possible and will respond to them as soon as that work is complete.

“We must ensure that Demi’s family are the first to receive that response, so it would be inappropriate to comment further at this stage.