Fourth arrest after death of Falkirk young mum Amy-Rose Wilson in 2023 crash
The man was arrested in connection with the death of Amy-Rose Wilson following a crash on New Carron Road, Falkirk in July 2023.
Police said the 23-year-old was arrested at Stansted International Airport and is expected to appear at Falkirk Sheriff Court this Monday, December 30. It follows the arrests of three men who were charged and have appeared in court.
Andrew Gregoire, 28, and Anthony Davidson, 31, are accused of killing Amy-Rose Wilson, who lived in Bo’ness but was originally from Ryton, near Newcastle.
They are also charged with attempting to murder Ryan Paterson, who was a passenger in the car driven by Amy-Rose during the same incident.
The pair along with Steven Hornsby, 54, are also accused of attempting to defeat the ends of justice.
Their trial is due to take place in March 2025.
The fatal incident took place around 6.10pm on Saturday, July 29. It involved a silver Vauxhall Vectra and a black Volkswagen Tiguan. A black C-Class Mercedes left the scene and was later recovered abandoned. Amy-Rose was the driver of the Vauxhall and pronounced dead at the scene.
She was mum to a son, William.