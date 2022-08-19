Formula 1 British Grand Prix track invasion: Scot among six in court over Silverstone incident
A Scot is among six people who appeared in front of a crown court judge charged over a track invasion at the Formula 1 British Grand Prix at Silverstone.
Alasdair Gibson, 21, has been charged with conspiracy to cause public nuisance, along with David Baldwin, 46, Emily Brocklebank, 23, Louis McKechnie, 21, Bethany Mogie, 40, and Joshua Smith, 29.
Protesters stormed the Wellington Straight, the fastest point of the Northamptonshire track, before sitting down during the opening lap of the race on July 3.
A previous court hearing heard demonstrators entered the track wearing orange tracksuits bearing the message "Just Stop Oil".
None of the defendants were required to enter a plea at Northampton Crown Court on Friday.
McKechnie and Smith, both of Manchester, were remanded into custody ahead of a plea hearing on October 3.
Gibson, of Aberdeen, along with Baldwin, Brocklebank, and Mogie, were granted bail until the same date.