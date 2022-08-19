Formula 1 British Grand Prix track invasion: Scot among six in court over Silverstone incident

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The F1 British Grand Prix at Silverstone was the site of a track invasion.

Alasdair Gibson, 21, has been charged with conspiracy to cause public nuisance, along with David Baldwin, 46, Emily Brocklebank, 23, Louis McKechnie, 21, Bethany Mogie, 40, and Joshua Smith, 29.

Protesters stormed the Wellington Straight, the fastest point of the Northamptonshire track, before sitting down during the opening lap of the race on July 3.

A previous court hearing heard demonstrators entered the track wearing orange tracksuits bearing the message "Just Stop Oil".

None of the defendants were required to enter a plea at Northampton Crown Court on Friday.

McKechnie and Smith, both of Manchester, were remanded into custody ahead of a plea hearing on October 3.