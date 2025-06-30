Former Scottish private school teacher jailed for nine years for abuse of 11 boys

The former physics teacher was sentenced to nine years in jail.

An ex-teacher who sexually abused children has been jailed for nine years.

William Bain, 72, was sentenced at the High Court in Glasgow on Monday.

Bain pleaded guilty to 11 sex abuse charges for offences involving 11 boys. The former physics teacher abused his victims while employed at three different private schools in Scotland.

The charges related to offences between 1978 and 1999 and involved lewd, indecent and libidinous practices and indecent assault.

He was sentenced by judge Lord Young, who said the jail-term was reduced from ten years because he pleaded guilty.

Bain was also placed on the sex offenders’ register indefinitely.

On sentencing, Lord Young said: “These children were entrusted by their parents to these schools. They ought to have been nurtured and educated in a safe environment.

“Instead, it seems that, throughout your career as a teacher, you used your position of authority to pursue your own sexually deviant interests.”

Bain was previously jailed for six-and-a-half years in 2016 for offences against five boys at a Dunbartonshire school. He was released in 2020.

Fiona Kirkby, procurator fiscal for High Court sexual offences, said: "William Bain is a prolific offender who repeatedly exploited his position of trust as a teacher to sexually abuse children in his care. He has now been held accountable and imprisoned for his depraved actions.”

She continued: “This prosecution should send a clear message to those who sexually abuse children and young people, regardless of how much time has passed.