Former Scottish Police Muslim Association chair accused of embezzling £23k

A former chairperson of the Scottish Police Muslim Association is accused of embezzling £23,000 from the organisation.

Asma Ali, 36, allegedly committed the crime at Glasgow's Maryhill police office as well as banks in London and Edinburgh between March 2017 and June 2019. It is claimed the total sum taken by qualified lawyer Ali was £23,081.27.

She faces a separate fraud charge at the Scottish Police Credit Union on July 29, 2019.

It is stated Ali pretended to an employee that she was not subject to an agreement with creditors to repay debts that were in arrears.

Glasgow Sheriff Court. Picture: John Devlin

Court papers claim Ali went on to induce the credit union to pay a loan of £500 under false pretences. A further charge states that Ali made a similar claim to the Scottish Police Credit Union on August 5, 2019 to attempt to receive £2,000 by fraud.

A final charge claims Ali carried out a similar act to attempt to obtain £1,000 by fraud from the credit union on December 1, 2019. Ali, whose bail address is Police Scotland's professional standards department, pled not guilty at Glasgow Sheriff Court.

She was the first female chair of a police Muslim association.

Alan Rodgers, defending, asked the matter to be adjourned as Ali has no legal aid. He said: “The trouble was she applied for legal aid some time ago and it was rejected as she was employed, but suspended on full pay.

The case was head at Glasgow Sheriff Court

“Late last year she left that job and I dealt with the settlement of agreement. She is now unemployed and in receipt of universal credit.

“I seek to launch a new legal aid application and after funding, the defence can prepare. It is unfortunate that this has not been done before.”

Prosecutor Hannah Terrance did not oppose the motion to adjourn and stated there is disclosure still outstanding.

