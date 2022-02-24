Krishna Singh faces claims of indecent assault, sexual assault and acting in a lewd and libidinous manner, mostly at medical centres in North Lanarkshire where he practiced as a GP, between 1983 and 2018.

A document with 84 separate charges against the 72-year-old was read out before a jury the High Court in Glasgow on Thursday.

Several charges involve girls who were under the age of 16 when Singh allegedly molested them, the court was told.

The Airdrie resident was accused of 97 charges at a previous hearing. Court officials said 13 have been dropped.

Singh is also accused of going uninvited to some of his alleged victims’ homes in North Lanarkshire to “examine” them.

He is accused of kissing and touching and making inappropriate comments.

In some cases, Singh is said to have asked women to stand on scales before molesting them.

He first faced allegations at the High Court in June 2019.

At the time, his lawyer Janice Green said he denied all the charges.

Lord Armstrong adjourned the case until 10am on Friday.

