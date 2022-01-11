Peter Cardwell, who was a special adviser to four Cabinet ministers from 2016 to 2020, said the Prime Minister was “in serious trouble”.

In an interview on Good Morning Scotland, Mr Cardwell said: “I think he’s a liability. But I also think that the Conservative Party are thinking long and hard about whether to ditch him at the moment”.

Speaking of Sue Gray’s investigation into alleged Christmas parties at Downing Street, Mr Cardwell said: “I’ve absolutely no doubt her inquiry will be comprehensive, and I imagine it will be damning as well.

However, he added: “I think the dogs in the street can see that this is a very straightforward matter”.

While he said he thinks Mr Johnson is in trouble, he also added: “He is someone who has defied expectations and come back from the brink on a number of occasions”.

"He's someone who is very difficult to write off, but it’s also very difficult see how he gets out of this - especially if there are further revelations, and if we’re in a situation where there may well be a police inquiry”.

Boris Johnson's principal private secretary, Martin Reynolds, sent an email to more than 100 Downing Street employees asking them to "bring your own booze" for an evening gathering, ITV reported.

A spokesman for Scotland Yard said: "The Metropolitan Police Service is aware of widespread reporting relating to alleged breaches of the Health Protection Regulations at Downing Street on May 20 2020 and is in contact with the Cabinet Office."

UK Health Minister Edward Argar said on the latest party that he can completely understood why people are “angry, upset and hurt by these allegations” but that they would have to wait for Sue Gray’s internal investigation.

Baroness Ruth Davidson hit out at the comments on social media writing: “This line won't survive 48 hrs. Nobody needs an official to tell them if they were at a boozy shindig in their own garden. People are (rightly) furious. They sacrificed so much - visiting sick or grieving relatives, funerals. What were any of these people thinking?”

