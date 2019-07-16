Five people charge over alleged attempted murder

Have your say

Five people have been charged after an alleged attempted murder in Fife.

The incident happened around 10.30pm on Saturday when a man got into an altercation with a group of people on Kirkcaldy High Street.

He was taken to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee for treatment to an arm injury.

Four men - aged 21, 23, 24 and 25 - and a 21-year-old woman have been charged in connection with the incident.

They are due to appear at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court on Tuesday.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "Police in Fife have charged five people after an attempted murder in Kirkcaldy.

"The incident happened around 10.30pm on Saturday 13 July on the High Street.

"A 32-year-old man sustained serious injury to his arm and was taken to Ninewells Hospital for treatment, following an altercation involving a group of individuals.

"Four men aged 21, 23, 24 and 25 and a female aged 21 have been charged in connection with this incident and will appear at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court on 16 July."