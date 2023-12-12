The arrests of men aged between 69 and 90 were announced this afternoon

Five men, aged between 69 and 90, have been arrested and charged in connection with alleged non-recent abuse incidents at Edinburgh Academy, police have said.

Police Scotland said a sixth man, aged 74, will also be reported to the procurator fiscal.

The abuse incidents are alleged to have taken place at the school between 1968 and 1992.

Detective Inspector Colin Moffat said: “We would like to thank everyone who has come forward and assisted our enquiries to date.

“While the investigation of child abuse, particularly non-recent offences, can be complex and challenging, anyone who reports this type of crime can be assured that we will listen and we will investigate all reports, no matter when those offences occurred or who committed them.