People who protested outside the house in Fife on Sunday have been warned that violence towards police will not be tolerated.

Five people have been arrested after a protest involving about 100 people at a house in Fife where police officers were pelted with eggs.

A near 100-strong group gathered outside the property in Pirnie Street, Methilhill around 4.40pm, with many filming the scenes and sharing them on social media platforms.

Police issued a clear warning after coming under attack in the demo outside a Methilhill house (Pic: TSPL)

It was the second such large gathering at the property in a matter of days. Police estimate between 80 to 100 people were there.

Uniformed officers were joined by specially trained public order officers after the crowd became abusive towards police, throwing eggs and stones at them.

No-one required hospital treatment, but three men, aged 22, 38 and 47 were arrested and charged in connection with disorder. The 38-year-old was also arrested and charged in connection with assault.

They were all released on an undertaking to appear at court at a later date. In addition, a 36-year-old woman and a 15-year-old female have been charged in connection with vandalising property.

Police Scotland said it was “concerning” there were a “number of children present”.

Chief Superintendent Derek McEwan said: "Violence towards officers while carrying out their duties will not be tolerated and the behaviour they faced last night was unacceptable. Police officers are also members of the community and it is fortunate someone was not seriously injured.

"We understand there are strong feelings in the local area but that is no excuse for violence or disorder. We are particularly concerned with the number of children present last night.

"Officers continue to carry out enquiries, including reviewing video footage of the event to identify those who were involved.”

He said there was also a protest at the same property on Friday last week. Officers are also carrying out enquiries in relation to this incident.