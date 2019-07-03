Fires and violent incident in Camelon prompt new Street a Week police scheme

Police are to take to Camelon’s streets to speak with residents following a spate of fires and a violent incident which resulted in a man’s death.

The force is launching a Street a Week initiative to ask homeowners in the village if there are issues they would like addressed in the area.

A fire was started in Mansionhouse Road, Camelon last month. Picture: Michael Gillen

In June, a man was charged in connection with three suspicious fires in Watling Street, Watling Drive and Mansionhouse Road. Last Thursday, a man died in ‘suspicious’ circumstances in an incident in Burnside Court.

Discussing the initiative, Sergeant Andy Angus said: “A mobile police office will be parked in various streets every Thursday from July 11 to August 22 between 10am and 2pm.

“Officers and partners will be going around Camelon asking residents if they have concerns they want to report. Partners from the fire service, Falkirk Housing, Drug and Alcohol Partnership, Scottish Association for the Care and Resettlement of Offenders and Falkirk Community Safety Team will be involved.”

Police will begin their Street a Week initiative in Carmuirs Avenue next Thursday.

Other locations will be released in due course.