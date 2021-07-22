Fife murder: 45-year-old man arrested in connection with Glenrothes murder

Police Scotland can confirm a 45 year-old-man has been arrested in connection with the murder of a 41-year-old man in Glenrothes.

By Hannah Brown
Thursday, 22nd July 2021, 9:39 pm
Updated Friday, 23rd July 2021, 7:13 am
Mark Hacon-Deavin, 41, found dead in Boblingen Way around at 1.40am on Saturday, July 17
0

comments

HAVE YOUR SAY

Mark Hacon-Deavin, aged 41, was found injured in Boblingen Way around at 1.40am on Saturday, July 17.

Sadly, Mr Hacon-Deavin was pronounced dead at the scene.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Enquiries are continuing to establish the full circumstances and anyone with information is asked to get in touch via 101 quoting incident number 0413 of 17 July, or submit information through the dedicated portal at https://mipp.police.uk/operation/SCOT21S20-PO1.”

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

If you haven't already, please consider supporting our trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription.

 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.