Fife man pleads guilty to being in possession of child pornography and racially abusing Yannick Bolasie

Kirk Thompson appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court for three charges: being in possession of indecent images of children, taking or making indecent photographs of children and sending a racist message to the ex-Middlesbrough winger, who now plays in Turkey.

The 22-year-old, of Ravenscraig, Kirkcaldy, Fife, pleaded guilty to all three.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Four indecent images and movies were found on Thompson’s phone during a police search at his address in March this year.

Kirk Thompson appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court for three charges

Two were rated category A – considered to be the most severe – and the other two were rated Category B. One other image found was reported as category C.

During the search, police also found a racially offensive private message sent to Mr Bolasie on Thompson’s phone.

In March this year, Bolasie shared the message he received on Instagram and said: “Something seriously wrong with people… keyboard warriors.

“Still yet to meet a person who had this energy when they saw me,” the court heard.

Thompson was released on bail under the Sexual Offences Act for charges one and two.