Fife drugs bust: Police seize £500,000 worth of cannabis plants at business park

Officers raided in thepremises to find £500k worth of cannabis plants.

Officers say they executed a drugs search warrant at a business park in Kingseat on Thursday, 20 May, and recovered a quantity of cannabis plants.

The plants are said to have an estimated street value of £500,000 and police say that any information given by the public will be acted upon, with efforts continuing to apprehend anyone involved.

Detective Inspector Karen Muirhead of CID at Dunfermline Police Station said: “Our enquiries are continuing to identify those involved.

"We remain committed to targeting the illegal supply of drugs in our local communities, and any information we receive from the public, will be acted upon.

"I would encourage anyone with any information about suspicious activity in their area, to call Police Scotland on 101 or if you wish to remain anonymous, to call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."

