The car was stopped on the A921 near Harbour Drive Roundabout in Dalgety Bay, at around 7.30pm on Thursday, January 6.
Officers smelt cannabis, and after conducting a search, they found a small quantity of the drug in the vehicle.
Road police officers gave the driver a drugs wipe, which he failed, as he tested positive for cannabis.
The man also had bloods taken for further drugs testing.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “A 22-year-old man has been arrested in connection with drug and road traffic offences after a vehicle was stopped on the A921 near Harbour Drive Roundabout in Dalgety Bay around 7.30pm on Thursday, 6 January.
“A small quantity of cannabis was recovered from the vehicle.
“A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal in due course.”