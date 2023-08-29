A Fife councillor has been charged in relation to alleged grooming offences following an investigation by Police Scotland.

David Graham, councillor for Buckhaven, Methil, and the Wemyss villages, has been suspended from the Labour party. Fife Council has confirmed the 41-year-old has stepped down from his appointments pending the outcome of the investigation.

Mr Graham is a member of the council’s cabinet and spokesperson for health and social care. He is also a member of NHS Fife’s board and represents the Kingdom at Cosla.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “A 41-year-old man has been arrested and charged in relation to grooming offences following an investigation in Fife. He has been released on an undertaking to appear at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court at a later date. Further enquiries are ongoing.”

Lindsay Thomson, Fife Council's head of legal and democratic services, said: "Councillor Graham was charged with an offence and has been suspended by the Labour party. He has stepped down from his council appointments pending the outcome of the investigation. No further comment can be made by the council during a live police investigation.”