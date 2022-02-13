Falkirk town centre: Police horses on patrol to tackle anti-social behaviour

Police on horse patrols were in Falkirk town centre on Friday night in a bid to crackdown on anti-social behaviour.

By Allan Crow
Sunday, 13th February 2022, 11:25 am
Updated Sunday, 13th February 2022, 11:25 am

They formed part of an operation to deter any problems - and re-assure the local community after it raised concerns.

Falkirk Community Team was joined by the mounted branch - PH Elgin and PH Harris- and officers also carried out foot patrols.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Read More

Read More
Falkirk convenience store gets drinks licence for first time since 2015
Police on horses on patrol in Falkirk town centre

They spoke to a large numbers of youths throughout the night in various areas of the town centre, providing them with advice and responding to a number of incidents of anti-social behaviour.

These included dealing with a 17 year old male who has been charged with acting in a threatening and abusive manner.

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

Please consider purchasing a subscription to our print newspaper to help fund our trusted, fact-checked journalism.

https://www.localsubsplus.co.uk/nord/dm/FKH/V