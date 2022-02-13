Falkirk town centre: Police horses on patrol to tackle anti-social behaviour

They formed part of an operation to deter any problems - and re-assure the local community after it raised concerns.
Falkirk Community Team was joined by the mounted branch - PH Elgin and PH Harris- and officers also carried out foot patrols.
They spoke to a large numbers of youths throughout the night in various areas of the town centre, providing them with advice and responding to a number of incidents of anti-social behaviour.
These included dealing with a 17 year old male who has been charged with acting in a threatening and abusive manner.