Falkirk priest in court facing sex assault allegations
Father Daniel Doherty is a priest at St Francis Xavier’s Church in Falkirk but has not been seen in the parish for several weeks.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “A 61-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection with sexual assaults on a man in the Falkirk area.
“He was due to appear at Falkirk Sheriff Court on Thursday, 18 April, 2024.
“A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”
The Crown Office confirmed that he appeared on petition, made no plea and was bailed for further examination.
A spokesman from the Archdiocese of St Andrews & Edinburgh said: “A complaint has been made against a priest based in the Archdiocese. While it is being investigated he is not in active ministry. As this is an ongoing investigation no further comment can b e made.”