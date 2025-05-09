Falkirk drug crime: Addiction charity volunteer caught with cannabis worth £92,800
An addiction charity worker has been sentenced to three years in prison after being caught smuggling drugs to his Falkirk home.
Jack McGuire pleaded guilty to charges of importing and being involved in the supply of cannabis and Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) between August and October 2023.
The 36-year-old was caught after officers intercepted a delivery of drugs to his home address in Banknock, where he was found to have cannabis and THC with an estimated street value of around £100,000.
At the time of the offences McGuire, a marital arts instructor, also volunteered with several charities - including those dedicated to helping those with substance abuse issues.
Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court from custody via video link on Wednesday, May 7, McGuire was sentenced to three years in prison.
While imposing the sentence, Sheriff Derek Hamilton referred to the “irony” of his situation.
Sheriff Hamilton said: “As I'm sure the irony is not lost on you, when you were purportedly supporting young offenders with their recovery from addictions you were also supporting the abuse and feeding the need of drug users by smuggling drugs into this country.
“Smuggling drugs into this country is a serious issue and the penalties require to be significant.”
Detective Inspector John Currie, Forth Valley CID, said: “This case reflects our continued commitment to tackling the illegal supply of drugs in the Forth Valley area.
"Being concerned in the supply of cannabis is illegal and we will use to the full extent of the powers available to anyone that involves themselves in this kind of offending.
“Information from the public is crucial in helping us to combat those involved in drugs activity in our communities. It is only as a community working together that we can tackle drug dealing activity.
“Anyone with any information regarding drug dealing activities in their area are asked to contact Police Scotland on 101 or by calling Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."