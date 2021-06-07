Esther Brown was found at her West Princes Street home in Woodlands, Glasgow, on Tuesday June 1.

However, the 67-year-old, who has been described as an “much loved and active member of the community”, had not been seen since the afternoon of Friday May 28.

67-year-old Esther Brown picture: Police Scotland

A week after her last sighting, a 30-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection with her death.

Jason Graham appeared at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Monday, where he faced the charge of “assault to severe injury, rape and murder” as well as robbery.

The 30-year-old made no plea and was remanded in custody.

