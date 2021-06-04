Esther Brown: 30-year-old man arrested in connection with death of 'much loved' pensioner found in Glasgow West End flat

Police Scotland has announced that a 30 year-old man has been arrested in connection with the death of a 67-year-old woman found dead in her flat in Glasgow’s West End.

Esther Brown’s body was found at her home in West Princes Street in the Woodlands area of Glasgow at about 4pm on Tuesday, four days after she was last seen.

Police Scotland said a 30-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the death of the 67-year-old.

Ms Brown was last seen in the Woodlands area in the city’s west end at around 5.30pm on Friday.

Flowers have been left at the gate of a park across the road from where Ms Brown was found, with a card reading “Esther – loved and cherished by us and by Jesus xxx”.

Superintendent Ross Allan said: “Esther was a much loved and active member of the community here in the Woodlands area of Glasgow through her charity work and her willingness and commitment towards helping others.”

