Let us know what you think and join the conversation at the bottom of this article.
Jaspal Singh Gill, who is a director of Slumdog, which has branches in Leith, Morningside, Corstorphine and Dalkeith, appealed to East Lothian Council’s licensing board to let him keep his personal licence to sell alcohol at a virtual meeting.
The 37-year-old told the board that following his conviction in December 2019, the pandemic had hit and he had had to make several journeys back and forward to India to help care for his dad, who was diagnosed with stage four cancer.
He said: “I am not using it as an excuse, I am just stating my circumstances.”
Jaspal, who was fined and banned from the roads for 12 months over the incident added: “It was a stupid mistake and I want to apologise and assure you it will never happen again.
“I have learned my lesson and if you can give me another chance I would greatly appreciate it.”
Police Constable Graeme Bairden reminded the board of the “potential consequences” of driving under the influence of alcohol, adding “Police Scotland take it extremely seriously.”
However, the board’s licensing standards officer Rudi Fruzynski said: “I always believe people who show remorse should be given a second chance and that is my stance in this particular case.”
Councillor Fiona Dugdale, board member, agreed not to take action over the failure to report the conviction.
She said: “I am happy to take him at his word and take cognisance of the situation he was in at the time.”
The board unanimously agreed to take no further action.