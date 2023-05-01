Edinburgh's Princes Street Gardens closed as police launch rape inquiry

The gardens in the city centre were taped off on Monday

Police cordoned off a section of the gardens

Police are investigating the reported rape of a woman in Princes Street Gardens in Edinburgh.

Police Scotland said they received a report of the attack on a 20-year-old woman at around 3.45am on Monday.

The gardens were closed on Monday with areas cordoned off with police tape.

A forensic tent could be seen in one part of the park.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 3.45am on Monday May 1, we received a report of the serious sexual assault of a 20-year-old woman in the Princes Street Gardens area of Edinburgh.