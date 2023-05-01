All Sections
Edinburgh's Princes Street Gardens closed as police launch rape inquiry

The gardens in the city centre were taped off on Monday

Alan Young
By Alan Young
Published 1st May 2023, 16:32 BST
Updated 1st May 2023, 16:32 BST
Police cordoned off a section of the gardensPolice cordoned off a section of the gardens
Police cordoned off a section of the gardens

Police are investigating the reported rape of a woman in Princes Street Gardens in Edinburgh.

Police Scotland said they received a report of the attack on a 20-year-old woman at around 3.45am on Monday.

The gardens were closed on Monday with areas cordoned off with police tape.

A forensic tent could be seen in one part of the park.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 3.45am on Monday May 1, we received a report of the serious sexual assault of a 20-year-old woman in the Princes Street Gardens area of Edinburgh.

“Inquiries are at an early stage and ongoing to establish the full circumstances.”