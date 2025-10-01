Officers say they would like to reassure the public that violence ‘will not be tolerated’

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Four youths have been charged in connection with an alleged ‘attack’ on a teenage girl in Edinburgh.

Video footage circulating on social media appears to show the alleged incident being filmed on a city street.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The ‘attack’ took place in the Gracemount area of the city on Sunday, September 28.

Police say that, following investigations, four youths have been charged in connection.

They added violence ‘will not be tolerated’ and that any report to the police will be fully investigated.

Make sure you keep up to date with breaking news from across Scotland by signing up to our free newsletter here.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Four youths have been charged following the incident.

In a statement to social media, a Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We are aware of a video on social media showing an attack on a teenage girl in the Gracemount area of Edinburgh on Sunday, September 28.

“Following investigation, four youths have been charged in connection with the incident.