Edinburgh police charge four youths after alleged 'attack' on teenage girl on city street
Four youths have been charged in connection with an alleged ‘attack’ on a teenage girl in Edinburgh.
Video footage circulating on social media appears to show the alleged incident being filmed on a city street.
The ‘attack’ took place in the Gracemount area of the city on Sunday, September 28.
Police say that, following investigations, four youths have been charged in connection.
They added violence ‘will not be tolerated’ and that any report to the police will be fully investigated.
In a statement to social media, a Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We are aware of a video on social media showing an attack on a teenage girl in the Gracemount area of Edinburgh on Sunday, September 28.
“Police Scotland would like to reassure the public that violence will not be tolerated and any report to the police will be fully investigated.”