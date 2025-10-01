Edinburgh police charge four youths after alleged 'attack' on teenage girl on city street

Ena Saracevic
By Ena Saracevic

Live Reporter

Published 1st Oct 2025, 13:07 BST
Officers say they would like to reassure the public that violence ‘will not be tolerated’

Four youths have been charged in connection with an alleged ‘attack’ on a teenage girl in Edinburgh.

Video footage circulating on social media appears to show the alleged incident being filmed on a city street.

The ‘attack’ took place in the Gracemount area of the city on Sunday, September 28.

Police say that, following investigations, four youths have been charged in connection.

They added violence ‘will not be tolerated’ and that any report to the police will be fully investigated.

Four youths have been charged following the incident.placeholder image
Four youths have been charged following the incident.

In a statement to social media, a Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We are aware of a video on social media showing an attack on a teenage girl in the Gracemount area of Edinburgh on Sunday, September 28.

“Following investigation, four youths have been charged in connection with the incident.

“Police Scotland would like to reassure the public that violence will not be tolerated and any report to the police will be fully investigated.”

