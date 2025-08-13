Edinburgh crime: Man, 39, taken to Edinburgh hospital after late night serious assault on busy street
A man has been seriously assaulted on a busy Edinburgh street.
A 39-year-old man was seriously assaulted on Queensferry Street at the junction with Melville Street at around 11.40pm on Tuesday.
Police now say enquiries are ongoing to trace the two suspects.
Emergency services attended and he was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh for treatment.
The suspects are described as white males.
The first has been described as around 5ft 10in in height, of medium build with a bald head and dark clothing.
The second man is described as being around 5ft 10in in height, of medium build, with short dark hair and possibly wearing a red t-shirt.
It is understood they left in the direction of Randolph Place.
Detective Constable Gary Lipscombe said: “Our enquiries are ongoing and I am appealing for anyone with any information to contact us.
“We understand the area was busy with people at the time and I would ask anyone who witnessed the incident and who haven’t already spoken to police to get in touch.
“I would also appeal to anyone with dash cam or private CCTV footage to contact us.”
Anyone with any information is asked to contact 101 quoting reference 0003 of August 13.