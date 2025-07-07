He had researched about abortion after the woman told him she was pregnant.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An Edinburgh paramedic has been jailed after secretly giving a woman an abortion by putting drugs inside her during sex.

Stephen Doohan was married when he met the woman on holiday in Spain in 2021. They began a long-distance relationship and, in March 2023, the woman travelled to Edinburgh to see him after learning she was pregnant.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The High Court in Glasgow heard how 33-year-old Doohan assaulted and sexually assaulted the woman while administering the tablets at his home on two occasions in March 2023.

Doohan had initially researched the topic of abortion online after the woman told him she was pregnant.

While off-duty, Doohan checked for information about the drug on a work system just two days before he first gave it to his victim.

The woman later went to hospital with Doohan and was told she was having a miscarriage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stephen Doohan has been jailed. | Scottish Ambulance Service

The 33-year-old then sent the victim gifts, including perfume, socks, facial cleansing oil, money to get her hair done and bought tickets for them to attend a football match.

The court heard Doohan convinced the woman to lie to medics at the Edinburgh Royal Infirmary because he thought he would be arrested if she told the truth. The victim attended another regional hospital with her sister and was told that she was having a miscarriage.

The court heard that in May 2023, the woman complained to the Scottish Ambulance Service, which launched an investigation.

Doohan also referred to the victim not reporting him to the police before telling her his location for officers to come and arrest him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Doohan jailed for 10 years and six months after ‘heinous’ actions

On May 16 of this year, Doohan pleaded guilty to two charges at the High Court in Glasgow.

At the same court on Monday, he was jailed for ten years and six months. His name has been added to the sex offenders’ register.

A non-harassment order, banning Doohan from contacting or attempting to contact the victim, was also granted for an indefinite period.

The High Court in Glasgow. Picture: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images | Getty Images

Sentencing, judge Lord Colbeck said: “You put her through considerable pain over a number of days, and left her facing a lifetime of pain and loss.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said Doohan caused “long-term psychological injury” to his victim.

Lord Colbeck said Doohan had told the victim that he did not want children, but she later became pregnant. The judge said: “She felt something hard being inserted into her vagina and believed this was a sex toy.”

However, the following day, after discovering unusual discharge in her underwear, and suffering stomach cramps, she returned to Doohan’s flat.

The judge said: “She took some diazepam and went into a deep sleep, and felt you initiating sexual contact. She felt you inserting something hard from under the mattress. She was suspicious of your actions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“When you went to the bathroom, she took the opportunity to look under the mattress.”

The woman found some tablets hidden under the mattress, the court heard.

Lord Colbeck added: “The complainer then carried out an internet search for abortion tablets and confronted you over your actions.”

Fiona Kirkby, Procurator Fiscal for High Court sexual offences, said: "Stephen Doohan's calculated and heinous actions caused the loss of the victim's pregnancy, robbing her of plans she had for the future.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He has now been held accountable for this fundamental breach of trust. While offences like this are thankfully rare, I hope this prosecution sends a clear message to all those who seek to inflict sexual harm towards women.

“Our thoughts remain with the victim, who must be commended for reporting her experience and seeking justice.