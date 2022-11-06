Bonfire Night chaos which broke out in Niddrie last night (November 5) was “disgraceful and disgusting”, Edinburgh’s council leader has said. The area was placed in lockdown after youths set a bonfire in the middle of the street and fireworks were said to be hurled at residents and even emergency services.

Reacting to the disorder, council leader Cammy Day said: “The scenes the local community had to suffer and witness in Niddrie last night were disgraceful and disgusting. Police responded swiftly and we have been supporting them and our other emergency partners following the firework-related disorder and antisocial behaviour that took place last night.

"It's only a minority of people responsible for this inexcusable behaviour and I'm sure they will feel the full force of the law. It's extremely fortunate that no one was seriously injured as a result - attacks on the emergency services are despicable and reckless behaviour like this endangers lives.

The Niddrie area of Edinburgh was locked down after a serious disturbance on Bonfire Night (Dan Barker/PA Wire)

"I would like to reassure residents we are working closely with Police Scotland to ensure the community are safe and appeal to anyone who can help identify those responsible to contact police so they can be dealt with appropriately by the justice system."

The Edinburgh fire service took more than 1,000 calls during the eight hour period on Bonfire Night. Officials said there were five attacks on crews as they attended 356 callouts.

Police Scotland has been contacted for comment.

