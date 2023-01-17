Investigation launched after attempted murder of police officer

Detectives in Edinburgh have launched an attempted murder investigation after a black car ploughed into a police motorbike.

At around 4.50pm last on Monday, January 9, a black Audi A1 (K3 OXK) was flagged down by officers on Ravenswood Avenue in connection with a suspected road traffic offence. As officers tried to engage with the male driver, the car sped from the scene in the direction of Walter Scott Avenue, causing one constable to need to jump to safety.

On January 11, at around 4.15 pm, the same car was seen by motorcycle officers in the Lindsay Road area of the city. On being signalled to stop in the Bathfield area, the driver drove directly at the officers, injuring one in the collision, before heading in the Granton direction.

The driver of the vehicle has been described as being a white man, aged 18 to 22 years old, slim build, with short brown curly hair. At the time of the first incident, there was a passenger that has been described as a white man, of a similar age.

Detective Inspector Gordon Couper, from Corstorphine CID, said: “Violence against our people is not tolerated and we can be incredibly thankful that none of the officers involved in these two incidents were seriously injured as a result of this individual’s unacceptable and dangerous actions. We are appealing for anyone with information to come forward. If you witnessed these incidents, were driving in the areas at the times in question, or believe you’ve seen the vehicle involved, please come forward and contact police on 101, quoting incident 1853 of 17 January, 2023.”