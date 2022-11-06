This is the moment Niddrie descended into chaos as balaclava-clad youths set off fireworks in the street on Saturday night (November 5). The Edinburgh neighbourhood was forced into lockdown as a bonfire was lit in the middle of a road and fireworks reportedly hurled at residents and the emergency services. Residents were told to remain in their homes and roads were closed by police.

A video shared on Twitter shows people screaming as fireworks are set off in a road where cars are attempting to drive. A gang of people with their hoods up can be seen roaming the streets as an ambulance attends the chaos. The scenes have been described as “disgusting” by Edinburgh’s council leader as it emerges there were five attacks on fire crews.

Edinburgh council leader Cammy Day confirmed no one had been harmed in the carnage.

Edinburgh Bonfire Night descended into chaos in Niddrie