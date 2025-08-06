Edinburgh crime: Police release CCTV image of man after 'serious assault' in city centre
Police have released a CCTV image of a man they believe may be able to assist with their investigation into a serious Edinburgh assault.
The assault happened on Guthrie Street around 1.30am on Monday, July 14.
The man is being described as white, of slim build, aged 18-24 years old, with short dark hair. He was wearing a red jumper, dark coloured shorts and dark coloured trainers.
Detective constable Lindsay Johnston, from Corstorphine CID, said: “We would encourage this man, anyone who may recognise him or anyone with information about this incident to get in touch.
“If you have any information that can assist with our investigation, then please call Police Scotland on 101, quoting reference number 0344 of July 14.
“Alternatively, make a call anonymously to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”