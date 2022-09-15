Edinburgh Academy: Police Scotland investigate physical and sexual abuse claims at prestigious Edinburgh school

Police have launched an investigation into allegations of sexual and physical abuse after allegations were made against 17 former teachers and staff members who worked at the school from the 1950s to the early 1990s.

The development follows evidence given to the Scottish Child Abuse Inquiry earlier this year which let to alleged victims being encouraged to make formal complaints.

Weeks later, The Scotsmanrevealed that damages of £400,000 had been paid by Fettes College to one victim of a depraved mathematics teacher who can only be named as ‘Edgar’ due to ongoing legal proceedings.

Broadcaster Nicky Campbell suffered and witnessed abuse at Edinburgh Academy

In July broadcaster Nicky Campbell, 61, revealed that he experienced and witnessed abuse during his time at the Academy in the 1970s, naming ‘Edgar’ as the perpetrator.

It has since emerged that ‘Edgar’ had been given a glowing reference by Fettes College’s then head when he was forced to leave, having joined Edinburgh Academy despite similar allegations made against him at least twice previously.

Campbell said he witnessed ‘Edgar’ sexually assault a classmate in a rugby changing room when they were just ten years old. "I can never unsee it," he said. "It is something that haunts me."

He also spoke of being physically assaulted by another unnamed teacher and of being groped by Hamish Dawson, a history teacher who died in 2007.

Abuse claims: Edinburgh Academy, where parents pay more than £16,000 in senior school fees

Police Scotland confirmed they are now looking into reports made by former pupils and urged others to come forward.

A spokesperson said: "This is a live and ongoing investigation in which we have a dedicated team carrying out inquiries."

Edgar, 82, who went on to abuse pupils at Fettes College after also being given a glowing reference by the academy, has expressed "absolute remorse" for his actions.

But he is fighting extradition from South Africa to stand trial in Scotland and claiming any punishment would be “too severe”.

A hearing to decide the case is due to be held next month as abuse survivors prepare to give evidence.

Fettes has issued a "full and unreserved apology" to abused former pupils.