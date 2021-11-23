East Kilbride man jailed for six years after police found roughly £1.5 million worth of cocaine in his possession

Gurie was arrested in April 2020, after being stopped while driving home by officers from Police Scotland’s Organised Crime and Counter Terrorism Unit.

Police found 11 kilos of cocaine concealed within a hidden storage area in Gurie’s van, and also discovered three kilos at his home address.

The total value of this cocaine, which had an 82% purity, has been estimated to be between £1.4 and £1.6 million.

Police discovered 3 kilos of cocaine at John Gurie's address in East Kilbridge, and a further 11 kilos in his van, after receiving intelligence about Gurie's activities during Operation Venetic - a significant operation into serious and organised crime.

Officers also searched a lock-up garage, where they found a hydraulic press used to package drugs.

David Green, procurator fiscal for major crime, said: "John Gurie was found to have a significant quantity of illegal and harmful drugs concealed in his home and van.

“It is thanks to strong co-operation between law enforcement partners that these drugs were found and taken off the streets.

"Drugs do great harm to communities across Scotland and we will continue to work as a key part of the Serious Organised Crime Taskforce to protect those communities."

Detective Chief Superintendent Stuart Houston, head of Organised Crime & Counter Terrorism for Police Scotland, said: “This seizure undoubtedly caused significant disruption to the local supply chain.

“Police Scotland will not allow criminals and organised crime groups to profit from other people’s misery. We know that individuals and communities are deeply affected by the drugs trade.

“Anyone who has information or concerns about the sale and supply of drugs is urged to contact Police Scotland via 101. Alternatively, if you’d prefer to remain anonymous, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

