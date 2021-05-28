Dunnikier Road: Man arrested following three-vehicle crash on busy Fife road

Emergency services were called following the collision on Dunnikier Road in Kirkcaldy at bout 4.20pm on Friday.

Emergency services were called following the collision on Dunnikier Road in Kirkcaldy at about 4.20pm on Friday.

No one was injured in the crash and one man has since been arrested in connection with road traffic offences.

A police spokesman said: "Officers received a report of a three-vehicle crash on Dunnikier Road, Kirkcaldy, around 4.20pm on Friday, 28 May.

"One man has been arrested in connection with road traffic offences."

