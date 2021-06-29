Police were called at around 10.20pm on June 26 by a member of the public who found a 24-year-old woman in distress in Nethergate, near South Tay Street and Park Place.
When the police arrived the woman reported that she had been the victim of a sexual assault.
It is understood that the incident happened sometime between 9.15pm and 10.20pm, when she was found.
Detectives are now appealing for anyone with information to come forward to help with their investigation.
Detective Inspector Graeme Wishart from Dundee CID said: “Enquiries are continuing in order to establish the exact circumstances surrounding this incident and I am appealing for anyone who may be able to assist with the investigation to come forward.
“From CCTV, it has been established that there were various people in the surrounding area around the time of the incident and I would like to speak to anyone who may have noticed a woman in distress or anything at all suspicious.
“I would also urge any motorists with dash-cams who were travelling through to please check their footage in case they have captured anything which could be of significance.”
If you were in the area and have something to report – or if you have any other information about this incident – you should call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 3929 of Saturday, June 26, 2021.
If you would like to report information anonymously you can do so via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.